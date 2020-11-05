Brinker Intl Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 2.81%

Brinker Intl (NYSE:EAT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $21.30 to a high of $23.09. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $22.95 on volume of 1.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Brinker Intl have traded between a low of $7.00 and a high of $47.57 and are now at $21.71, which is 210% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 8.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.3%.

