Brinker Intl has the Best Relative Performance in the Restaurants Industry (EAT , MCD , YUM , DRI , SHAK )

We looked at the Restaurants industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Brinker Intl (NYSE:EAT ) ranks first with a gain of 2.99%; Mcdonalds Corp (:MCD ) ranks second with a gain of 1.92%; and Yum! Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM ) ranks third with a gain of 1.73%.

Darden Restauran (NYSE:DRI ) follows with a gain of 1.39% and Shake Shack In-A (NYSE:SHAK ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.34%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Shake Shack In-A and will alert subscribers who have SHAK in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.