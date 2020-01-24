Brinker Intl is Among the Companies in the Restaurants Industry with the Best Relative Performance (EAT , TXRH , DRI , SBUX , CAKE )

Below are the top five companies in the Restaurants industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Brinker Intl (NYSE:EAT ) ranks first with a gain of 3.55%; Texas Roadhous (NASDAQ:TXRH ) ranks second with a gain of 2.80%; and Darden Restauran (NYSE:DRI ) ranks third with a gain of 2.30%.

Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX ) follows with a gain of 1.35% and Cheesecake Facto (NASDAQ:CAKE ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.30%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Cheesecake Facto on December 11th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $41.13. Since that call, shares of Cheesecake Facto have fallen 4.9%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.