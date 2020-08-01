MySmarTrend
Bright Horizons has the Lowest Revenue Per Employee in the Education Services Industry (BFAM, DV, APEI, UTI, LRN)

Wed, 01/08/2020
By James Quinn

Below are the three companies in the Education Services industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Bright Horizons ranks lowest with a an RPE of $56,000. Following is Devry Education with a an RPE of $144,000. American Public ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $155,000.

Universal Technical Institute Inc follows with a an RPE of $187,000, and K12 Inc rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $188,000.

