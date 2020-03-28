Bright Horizons has the Highest Debt to Equity Ratio in the Education Services Industry (BFAM, HMHC, UTI, DV, GHC)
Below are the three companies in the Education Services industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.
Bright Horizons ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 158.0. Following is Houghton Mifflin with a a debt to equity ratio of 96.6. Universal Technical Institute Inc ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 33.4.
Devry Education follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 19.1, and Graham Holding-B rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 16.9.
