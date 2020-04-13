MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Bright Horizons is Among the Companies in the Education Services Industry With the Highest Debt to Asset Ratio (BFAM, ABCD, HMHC, UTI, DV)

Written on Mon, 04/13/2020 - 5:34am
By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Education Services industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Bright Horizons ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 47.96. Cambium Learning is next with a a debt to asset ratio of 30.15. Houghton Mifflin ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 29.97.

Universal Technical Institute Inc follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 14.89, and Devry Education rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 12.37.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Universal Technical Institute Inc on March 24th, 2020 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $5.12. Since that recommendation, shares of Universal Technical Institute Inc have risen 23.6%. We continue to monitor Universal Technical Institute Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Keywords: highest debt to asset ratio bright horizons cambium learning houghton mifflin :uti universal technical institute inc :dv devry education

Ticker(s): BFAM ABCD HMHC

Contact David Diaz