Bright Horizons is Among the Companies in the Education Services Industry With the Highest Debt to Asset Ratio (BFAM, ABCD, HMHC, UTI, DV)

Below are the three companies in the Education Services industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Bright Horizons ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 47.96. Cambium Learning is next with a a debt to asset ratio of 30.15. Houghton Mifflin ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 29.97.

Universal Technical Institute Inc follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 14.89, and Devry Education rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 12.37.

