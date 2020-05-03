Briggs & Strattn Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 3.00%

Briggs & Strattn (NYSE:BGG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $2.71 to a high of $2.93. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $2.99 on volume of 729,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Briggs & Strattn share prices have been bracketed by a low of $2.91 and a high of $14.37 and are now at $3.00, 3% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.3%.

