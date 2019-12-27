Briggs & Strattn Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 2.91%

Briggs & Strattn (NYSE:BGG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $6.00 to a high of $6.28. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.9%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $5.81 on volume of 514,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Briggs & Strattn have traded between a low of $3.96 and a high of $14.51 and are now at $6.01, which is 52% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.

