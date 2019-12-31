Briggs & Strattn Rises 1.52% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Briggs & Strattn (NYSE:BGG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $6.51 to a high of $6.91. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $6.65 on volume of 827,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Briggs & Strattn share prices have been bracketed by a low of $3.96 and a high of $14.51 and are now at $6.67, 68% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.16% lower and 0.32% higher over the past week, respectively.

