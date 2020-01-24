Briggs & Strattn has the Lowest Forward P/E Ratio in the Industrial Machinery Industry (BGG, NNBR, LDL, PKOH, HY)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial Machinery industry with the lowest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Briggs & Strattn ranks lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 3.46. Following is Nn Inc with a a forward P/E ratio of 4.19. Lydall Inc ranks third lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 6.72.

Park Ohio Hldgs follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 7.91, and Hyster-Yale rounds out the bottom five with a a forward P/E ratio of 9.89.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Hyster-Yale and will alert subscribers who have HY in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.