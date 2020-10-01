Briggs & Strattn Falls 1.88% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Briggs & Strattn (NYSE:BGG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $5.05 to a high of $5.36. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $5.29 on volume of 503,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Briggs & Strattn share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $14.51 and a 52-week low of $3.96 and are now trading 32% above that low price at $5.22 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.5%.

