Briggs & Strattn is Among the Companies in the Industrial Machinery Industry With the Highest Forward Earnings Yield (BGG, NNBR, LDL, PKOH, KMT)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial Machinery industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Briggs & Strattn ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 38.8%. Following is Nn Inc with a forward earnings yield of 18.7%. Lydall Inc ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 13.8%.

Park Ohio Hldgs follows with a forward earnings yield of 12.3%, and Kennametal Inc rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 8.7%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Briggs & Strattn. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Briggs & Strattn in search of a potential trend change.