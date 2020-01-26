Briggs & Strattn is Among the Companies in the Industrial Machinery Industry With the Highest Earnings Yield (BGG, NPO, LDL, PKOH, HURC)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial Machinery industry with the highest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Briggs & Strattn ranks highest with a an earnings yield of 24.9%. Enpro Industries is next with a an earnings yield of 15.7%. Lydall Inc ranks third highest with a an earnings yield of 11.9%.

Park Ohio Hldgs follows with a an earnings yield of 10.4%, and Hurco Companies rounds out the top five with a an earnings yield of 9.1%.

