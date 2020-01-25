Brady Corp - A is Among the Companies in the Commercial Printing Industry With the Lowest Forward Earnings Yield (BRC, CMPR, LABL, DLX, INWK)

Below are the three companies in the Commercial Printing industry with the lowest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Brady Corp - A ranks lowest with a forward earnings yield of 3.3%. Following is Cimpress Nv with a forward earnings yield of 3.4%. Multi-Color Corp ranks third lowest with a forward earnings yield of 7.4%.

Deluxe Corp follows with a forward earnings yield of 11.5%, and Innerworkings In rounds out the bottom five with a forward earnings yield of 13.2%.

