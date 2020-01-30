Brady Corp - A is Among the Companies in the Commercial Printing Industry With the Highest PEG Ratio (BRC, DLX, LABL, RRD, INWK)

Below are the three companies in the Commercial Printing industry with the highest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Brady Corp - A ranks highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.03. Following is Deluxe Corp with a a PEG ratio of 0.02. Multi-Color Corp ranks third highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.01.

Rr Donnelley & S follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.01, and Innerworkings In rounds out the top five with a a PEG ratio of 0.00.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Deluxe Corp and will alert subscribers who have DLX in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.