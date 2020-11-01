Brady Corp - A is Among the Companies in the Commercial Printing Industry With the Highest P/E Ratio (BRC, EBF, INWK, LABL, DLX)

Below are the three companies in the Commercial Printing industry with the highest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Brady Corp - A ranks highest with a a P/E ratio of 38.40. Ennis Inc is next with a a P/E ratio of 18.61. Innerworkings In ranks third highest with a a P/E ratio of 15.08.

Multi-Color Corp follows with a a P/E ratio of 13.20, and Deluxe Corp rounds out the top five with a a P/E ratio of 8.68.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Deluxe Corp. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Deluxe Corp in search of a potential trend change.