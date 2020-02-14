BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has the Highest Return on Equity in the Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Industry (BPT, PBT, SBR, SJT, EGY)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Exploration & Production industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust ranks highest with a ROE of 992,895.8%. Following is Permian Basin Royalty Trust with a ROE of 487,058.7%. Sabine Royalty Trust ranks third highest with a ROE of 109,483.2%.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust follows with a ROE of 47,104.1%, and VAALCO Energy, Inc. rounds out the top five with a ROE of 13,880.8%.

