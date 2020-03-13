BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust is Among the Companies in the Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Industry With the Highest Return on Equity (BPT, PBT, SBR, SJT, EGY)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Exploration & Production industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust ranks highest with a ROE of 992,895.8%. Following is Permian Basin Royalty Trust with a ROE of 487,058.7%. Sabine Royalty Trust ranks third highest with a ROE of 109,483.2%.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust follows with a ROE of 47,104.1%, and VAALCO Energy, Inc. rounds out the top five with a ROE of 13,880.8%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust and will alert subscribers who have BPT in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.