Boyd Gaming Corp has the Best Relative Performance in the Casinos & Gaming Industry (BYD , PENN , SGMS , MGM , ERI )

We looked at the Casinos & Gaming industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD ) ranks first with a gain of 2.69%; Penn Natl Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN ) ranks second with a gain of 2.38%; and Scientific Gam-A (NASDAQ:SGMS ) ranks third with a gain of 1.34%.

Mgm Resorts Inte (NYSE:MGM ) follows with a gain of 1.16% and Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.05%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Eldorado Resorts on October 15th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $42.77. Since that recommendation, shares of Eldorado Resorts have risen 40.9%. We continue to monitor Eldorado Resorts for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.