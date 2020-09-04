Boyd Gaming Corp has the Best Relative Performance in the Casinos & Gaming Industry (BYD , ERI , PENN , IGT , WYNN )

We looked at the Casinos & Gaming industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD ) ranks first with a gain of 22.16%; Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI ) ranks second with a gain of 21.24%; and Penn Natl Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN ) ranks third with a gain of 17.04%.

International Ga (NYSE:IGT ) follows with a gain of 15.33% and Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 14.87%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Wynn Resorts Ltd. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Wynn Resorts Ltd in search of a potential trend change.