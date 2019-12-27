Box Inc- Class A Falls 1.57% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Box Inc- Class A (NYSE:BOX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $16.79 to a high of $17.24. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $17.14 on volume of 276,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Box Inc- Class A has traded in a range of $12.46 to $24.92 and is now at $16.98, 36% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.