Box Inc- Class A Falls 1.11% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Box Inc- Class A (NYSE:BOX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $14.95 to a high of $15.40. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $15.55 on volume of 553,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Box Inc- Class A has traded in a range of $12.46 to $21.19 and is now at $15.38, 23% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.4% lower and 0.51% lower over the past week, respectively.