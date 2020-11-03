Boston Scientifc Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 2.36%

Boston Scientifc (NYSE:BSX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $33.59 to a high of $34.42. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $33.67 on volume of 2.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Boston Scientifc share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $33.60 and a high of $46.62 and are now at $34.73. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.4%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Boston Scientifc and will alert subscribers who have BSX in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.