Boston Scientifc Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 3.30%

Boston Scientifc (NYSE:BSX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $37.15 to a high of $37.65. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $37.37 on volume of 4.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Boston Scientifc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $46.62 and a 52-week low of $24.10 and are now trading 59% above that low price at $38.22 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1%.

