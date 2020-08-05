Boston Scientifc Rises 3.30% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Boston Scientifc (NYSE:BSX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $37.15 to a high of $37.65. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $37.37 on volume of 4.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Boston Scientifc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $24.10 and a high of $46.62 and are now at $38.22, 59% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

