Boston Scientifc Up on Heavy Volume in Possible Trend Reversal (BSX)

The price of Boston Scientifc shares has climbed to $32.33 (a 0.0% change) on heavy trading volume. Today's volume of 17.4 million shares tops the average 30-day volume of 10.6 million shares. Spikes in volume can validate a breakout or signify a potential turning point.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Boston Scientifc on January 14th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $42.24. Since that call, shares of Boston Scientifc have fallen 23.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Over the past year, Boston Scientifchas traded in a range of $28.72 to $46.62 and are now at $32.33. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.29% lower and 2.79% lower over the past week, respectively.