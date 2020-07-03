MySmarTrend
Boston Scientifc has the Lowest Current Ratio in the Health Care Equipment Industry (BSX, HOLX, IDXX, ARAY, EYES)

Written on Sat, 03/07/2020 - 12:32am
By Nick Russo

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Equipment industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.

Boston Scientifc ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 0.7. Hologic Inc is next with a a current ratio of 0.8. Idexx Labs ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 1.0.

Accuray Inc follows with a a current ratio of 1.1, and Second Sight Med rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 1.3.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Boston Scientifc and will alert subscribers who have BSX in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Ticker(s): BSX HOLX IDXX ARAY EYES

