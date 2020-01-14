Boston Scientifc Falls 7.96% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Boston Scientifc (NYSE:BSX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $41.99 to a high of $42.82. Yesterday, the shares fell 8.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $45.47 on volume of 13.7 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Boston Scientifc have traded between a low of $34.34 and a high of $46.62 and are now at $41.80, which is 22% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.5%.

