Boston Scientifc Falls 12.90% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Boston Scientifc (NYSE:BSX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $27.16 to a high of $28.98. Yesterday, the shares fell 12.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $29.35 on volume of 4.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Boston Scientifc share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $27.16 and a high of $46.62 and are now at $28.16. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.29% lower and 2.79% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Boston Scientifc on January 14th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $42.24. Since that call, shares of Boston Scientifc have fallen 23.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.