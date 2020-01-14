Boston Scientifc Falling Today on Above-Average Volume (BSX)

Shares of Boston Scientifc are trading down 7.0% to $42.28 today on above average volume. About 5.7 million shares have been traded today, as compared to the 30-day average volume of 5.5 million shares. Spikes in volume can validate a breakout or signify a potential turning point.

Over the past year, Boston Scientifc has traded in a range of $34.34 to $46.62 and is now at $42.53, 24% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.5%.