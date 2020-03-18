Boston Scientifc (BSX) Breaks Through Resistance at $27.21

Boston Scientifc (NYSE:BSX) has opened bullishly above the pivot of $26.67 today and has reached the first level of resistance at $27.21. Should the shares continue to rise, the resistance pivots of $28.23 and $29.79 will be of interest.

In the past 52 weeks, Boston Scientifc share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $26.14 and a high of $46.62 and are now at $26.18. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.2%.

Potential upside of 24.4% exists for Boston Scientifc, based on a current level of $26.18 and analysts' average consensus price target of $32.57. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $40.76 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $41.68.

