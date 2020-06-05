Boston Propertie Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 2.17%

Boston Propertie (NYSE:BXP) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $84.58 to a high of $88.08. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $88.70 on volume of 348,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Boston Propertie share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $147.83 and a 52-week low of $77.21 and are now trading 11% above that low price at $85.53 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.2%.

