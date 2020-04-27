Boston Propertie Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 4.22%

Boston Propertie (NYSE:BXP) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $90.84 to a high of $92.48. Yesterday, the shares gained 4.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $91.89 on volume of 670,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Boston Propertie share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $147.83 and a 52-week low of $77.21 and are now trading 21% above that low price at $93.53 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.7%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Boston Propertie and will alert subscribers who have BXP in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.