Boston Propertie has the Highest Sales per Share in the Office REITs Industry (BXP, SLG, ARE, VNO, KRC)

Written on Fri, 01/03/2020 - 2:13am
By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Office REITs industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Boston Propertie ranks highest with a sales per share of $17.05. Sl Green Realty is next with a sales per share of $14.91. Alexandria Real ranks third highest with a sales per share of $12.45.

Vornado Rlty Tst follows with a sales per share of $11.74, and Kilroy Realty rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $7.34.

