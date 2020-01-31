Borgwarner Inc Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 2.51%

Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $34.25 to a high of $35.00. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $34.71 on volume of 281,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Borgwarner Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $30.71 and a high of $46.60 and are now at $34.18, 11% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.6%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Borgwarner Inc and will alert subscribers who have BWA in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.