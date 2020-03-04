MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Borgwarner Inc Falls 3.23% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Written on Fri, 04/03/2020 - 12:54pm
By David Diaz

Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $22.11 to a high of $22.70. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $22.35 on volume of 1.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Borgwarner Inc. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Borgwarner Inc in search of a potential trend change.

In the past 52 weeks, Borgwarner Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $17.00 and a high of $46.60 and are now at $21.58, 27% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.94% lower and 4.46% lower over the past week, respectively.

Keywords: rebounders borgwarner inc

Ticker(s): BWA

Contact David Diaz

Most popular headline

Site off-line | Pressflow

Site off-line

The site is currently not available due to technical problems. Please try again later. Thank you for your understanding.

If you are the maintainer of this site, please check your database settings in the settings.php file and ensure that your hosting provider's database server is running. For more help, see the handbook, or contact your hosting provider.