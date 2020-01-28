Borgwarner Inc Falling Today on Above-Average Volume (BWA)

Borgwarner Inc's stock is down 5.7% to $36.17 on heavy trading volume. Approximately 4.4 million shares have changed hands today vs. average 30-day volume of 1.1 million shares. Unusually high volume can signify a potential turning point or validate a breakout.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Borgwarner Inc have traded between a low of $30.71 and a high of $46.60 and are now at $36.06, which is 17% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.9%.