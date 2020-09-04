Boot Barn Holdin has the Best Relative Performance in the Apparel Retail Industry (BOOT , PLCE , LB , GPS , ZUMZ )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Apparel Retail industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Boot Barn Holdin (NYSE:BOOT ) ranks first with a gain of 15.76%; Children'S Place (:PLCE ) ranks second with a gain of 13.73%; and L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB ) ranks third with a gain of 13.14%.

Gap Inc/The (NYSE:GPS ) follows with a gain of 12.63% and Zumiez Inc (NASDAQ:ZUMZ ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 8.40%.

