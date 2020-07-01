Boot Barn Holdin has the Best Relative Performance in the Apparel Retail Industry (BOOT , GPS , GES , PLCE , URBN )

Below are the top five companies in the Apparel Retail industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Boot Barn Holdin (NYSE:BOOT ) ranks first with a gain of 3.79%; Gap Inc/The (NYSE:GPS ) ranks second with a gain of 3.21%; and Guess? Inc (NYSE:GES ) ranks third with a gain of 2.54%.

Children'S Place (:PLCE ) follows with a gain of 2.51% and Urban Outfitter (NASDAQ:URBN ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 2.51%.

