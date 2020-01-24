Boot Barn Holdin Falls 2.39% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Boot Barn Holdin (NYSE:BOOT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $42.28 to a high of $43.83. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $43.05 on volume of 164,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Boot Barn Holdin on August 29th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $34.84. Since that recommendation, shares of Boot Barn Holdin have risen 25.9%. We continue to monitor BOOT for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Boot Barn Holdin share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $48.11 and a 52-week low of $21.29 and are now trading 101% above that low price at $42.82 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.8%.