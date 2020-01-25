Boot Barn Holdin is Among the Companies in the Apparel Retail Industry With the Lowest Forward Earnings Yield (BOOT, BURL, ROST, GES, ZUMZ)

Below are the three companies in the Apparel Retail industry with the lowest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Boot Barn Holdin ranks lowest with a forward earnings yield of 2.4%. Following is Burlington Store with a forward earnings yield of 2.6%. Ross Stores Inc ranks third lowest with a forward earnings yield of 3.5%.

Guess? Inc follows with a forward earnings yield of 4.3%, and Zumiez Inc rounds out the bottom five with a forward earnings yield of 4.9%.

