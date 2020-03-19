Bok Finl Corp Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 4.74%

Bok Finl Corp (NASDAQ:BOKF) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $39.38 to a high of $41.79. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $40.90 on volume of 294,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Bok Finl Corphas traded in a range of $39.38 to $88.70 and are now at $40.58. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.2%.

