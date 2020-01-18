Boingo Wireless has the Lowest Return on Equity in the Wireless Telecommunication Services Industry (WIFI, SPOK, USM, TDS, SHEN)
Below are the three companies in the Wireless Telecommunication Services industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.
Boingo Wireless ranks lowest with a ROE of -1,634.7%. Following is Spok Holdings In with a ROE of -510.8%. Us Cellular Corp ranks third lowest with a ROE of 81.8%.
Telephone & Data follows with a ROE of 358.5%, and Shenandoah Telec rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 1,946.1%.
