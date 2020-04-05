Boeing Co/The Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 4.31%

Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $124.35 to a high of $127.35. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $132.31 on volume of 19.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Boeing Co/The and will alert subscribers who have BA in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

In the past 52 weeks, Boeing Co/The share prices have been bracketed by a low of $89.00 and a high of $391.00 and are now at $127.26, 43% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 10.4%.