Boeing Co/The Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 1.98%

Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $309.03 to a high of $312.84. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $322.51 on volume of 6.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Boeing Co/The have traded between a low of $305.75 and a high of $446.01 and are now at $309.89, which is 1% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.4%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Boeing Co/The on October 21st, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $329.15. Since that call, shares of Boeing Co/The have fallen 4.8%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.