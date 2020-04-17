Boeing Co/The Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 12.06%

Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $145.00 to a high of $153.73. Yesterday, the shares gained 12.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $152.40 on volume of 29.7 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Boeing Co/The share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $391.00 and a 52-week low of $89.00 and are now trading 69% above that low price at $150.43 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 6%.

