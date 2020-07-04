Boeing Co/The Rises 4.34% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $155.01 to a high of $164.80. Yesterday, the shares gained 4.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $136.68 on volume of 19.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Boeing Co/The has traded in a range of $89.00 to $398.66 and is now at $155.23, 74% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 6.9%.

