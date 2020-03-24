Boeing Co/The Rises 16.65% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $117.63 to a high of $126.20. Yesterday, the shares gained 16.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $114.48 on volume of 19.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Boeing Co/The share prices have been bracketed by a low of $89.00 and a high of $398.66 and are now at $123.21, 38% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.1% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.9%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Boeing Co/The on February 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $319.06. Since that call, shares of Boeing Co/The have fallen 66.9%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.