Boeing Co/The Up on Heavy Volume in Possible Trend Reversal (BA)

Shares of Boeing Co/The are trading up 3.0% to $100.65 today on above average volume. About 14.7 million shares have been traded today, as compared to the 30-day average volume of 13.3 million shares. Unusually high volume can signify a potential turning point or validate a breakout.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Boeing Co/The have traded between a low of $89.00 and a high of $398.66 and are now at $101.41, which is 14% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 5.7%.