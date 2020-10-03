Boeing Co/The Falls 8.26% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $215.00 to a high of $237.83. Yesterday, the shares fell 8.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $249.80 on volume of 6.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Boeing Co/Thehas traded in a range of $217.50 to $402.67 and are now at $218.05. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

